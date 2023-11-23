England's historic victory in the 2003 Rugby World Cup

With the 2003 World Cup final in its 100th minute, and England and hosts Australia locked at 17 points apiece, the men in white shirts rose to the grandest of occasions to write their name in English sporting folklore. In the cauldron of the Telstra Stadium, Steve Thompson threw a lineout dart to Lewis Moody and Mike Catt ran at Australia’s defence. Matt Dawson feigned a pass back to the waiting Wilkinson outside the 22-metre line, and then sliced through a gap to gain 15 crucial yards.

Captain Martin Johnson took up possession to eat a little further into the remaining seconds and grind the Australians further back. Then scrum-half Dawson shimmied again to suggest he might try and gain a few more yards, waited for the fooled gold shirts to begin their retreat and then flung the ball to Wilkinson and the boy wonder of English rugby, on his weaker right foot, kicked the ball through the posts. England were world champions. “I’d had a couple of goes before which were very much pot-shots, having a dig almost,” Wilkinson said on the 10th anniversary a decade ag





The Yorkshire Post » / 🏆 39. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rugby World Cup expansion and new Nations Championship announced by World RugbyAn increase to 24 teams at the Rugby World Cup and a new Nations Championship have been announced by World Rugby.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

International rugby league: England Women vs Wales and England men vs Tonga at Headingley LIVE!Follow all of the action from Headingley as England Women take on Wales followed by the men facing Tonga.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final: Argentina vs England from Stade de France in Paris LIVE!Tune in for all the updates from England's Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final clash vs Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final: England hold on to beat Argentina in ParisRecap England's Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final clash vs Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

England vs France: Leeds Rhinos trio head charge for Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final rematchHighlights from the 2023 Wheelchair Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Rugby World Cup: England skipper Owen Farrell slams online abuse of Tom Curry amid racism allegationEngland head coach Steve Borthwick and Farrell defend their team mate Tom Curry and say they are disappointed with the abuse he has received

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »