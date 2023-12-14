Leicester City come from behind to beat Millwall

Leicester City fought back to beat lowly Millwall with three second-half goals and return to the top of the Championship. The Lions stunned their hosts after nine minutes when Murray Wallace swung a cross into the box and Tom Bradshaw flicked a header past Foxes keeper Mads Hermansen.

City turned the game on its head shortly after the break, levelling when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's floated cross looped into the net off Jannik Vestergaard's shoulder, before Wilfred Ndidi stood up a deep cross for Patson Daka to nod in an unmissable second from a yard out. Ricardo Pereira forced home after Tom Cannon's shot was blocked to wrap up the three points, before Kevin Nisbet hammered in a stoppage-time consolation for Millwall from George Saville's corne





