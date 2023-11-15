Extracellular vesicles from bovine milk show promise for oral delivery of nucleic acid therapies

Oral delivery remains unattainable for nucleic acid therapies. Many nanoparticle-based drug delivery systems have been investigated for this, but most suffer from poor gut stability, poor mucus diffusion and/or inefficient epithelial uptake. Extracellular vesicles from bovine milk (mEVs) possess desirable characteristics for oral delivery of nucleic acid therapies since they both survive digestion and traverse the intestinal mucosa.

Using novel tools, we comprehensively examine the intestinal delivery of mEVs, probing whether they could be used as, or inform the design of, nanoparticles for oral nucleic acid therapies. We show that mEVs efficiently translocate across the Caco-2 intestinal model, which is not compromised by treatment with simulated intestinal fluids. For the first time, we also demonstrate transport of mEVs in novel 3D ‘apical-out’ and monolayer-based human intestinal epithelial organoids (IEOs). Importantly, mEVs loaded with small interfering RNA (siRNA) induced (glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate dehydrogenase, GAPDH) gene silencing in macrophages

