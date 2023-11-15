Reports regarding the presence of bacteria in the fetal environment remain limited and controversial. Recently, extracellular vesicles secreted by the human gut microbiota have emerged as a novel mechanism for host-microbiota interaction. We aimed to investigate the presence of bacterial extracellular vesicles in the fetal environment during healthy pregnancies and determine whether extracellular vesicles derived from the gut microbiota can cross biological barriers to reach the fetus.

Bacterial extracellular vesicles were detectable in the amniotic fluid of healthy pregnant women, exhibiting similarities to extracellular vesicles found in the maternal gut microbiota. In pregnant mice, extracellular vesicles derived from human maternal gut microbiota were found to reach the intra-amniotic space. Our findings reveal maternal microbiota-derived extracellular vesicles as an interaction mechanism between the maternal microbiota and fetus, potentially playing a pivotal role in priming the prenatal immune system for gut colonization after birth

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Researchers Use Cellulose Nanofiber Sheets to Analyze Extracellular Vesicle HeterogeneityA recent study published in Nature Communications demonstrates the use of cellulose nanofiber sheets to analyze the geographical heterogeneity of extracellular vesicles (EVs) through spatial exosome analysis. EVs play a crucial role in intercellular communication, and understanding their subpopulations is important for various physiological processes.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Researchers identify specific genes, brain regions, and cognitive features associated with depressionIn studies that examine the depressed brain, researchers were able to identify specific genes, molecules, brain regions, and cognitive features that are associated with the disorder.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

AZONANO: Researchers Develop World's First Superconducting Wide-Strip Photon DetectorResearchers from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology developed the world’s first Superconducting Wide-Strip Photon Detector (SWSPD) by inventing an innovative structure in a superconducting strip photon detector that facilitates extremely accurate photon detection even with a wide strip.

Source: AZoNano | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Advances in understanding and detecting Alzheimer's diseaseResearchers are making strides toward understanding and detecting Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages, when interventions may be most effective at slowing the progress of the disease.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Transforming brain research with AI and machine learningUsing machine learning, researchers are able to use data from the brain to glean deeper insights and apply this new knowledge in clinical settings.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

TIME: Rebound Infections Reported in Some Patients Taking COVID-19 Antiviral DrugResearchers have found that around 20% of people taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid could experience rebound infections, leading to concerns about the drug's effectiveness in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Source: TIME | Read more »