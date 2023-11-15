Top Officer Involved in Stephen Lawrence Murder Case Revealed as Corrupt

A TOP officer involved in the racist murder case of Stephen Lawerence was “corrupt,” according to documents revealed by the Metropolitan Police. The Black teenager’s tragic death after being chased by a white mob and brutally stabbed in south-east London in 1993 sparked one of the most prolific cases of police corruption claims and institutionalised racism.

Ray Adams, an ex-Scotland Yard commander in the area of Stephen’s murder, was determined to have been corrupt in documents dating back to 2000. It claims a police corruption inquiry cleared Adams after false evidence was given by a man linked to the family of one of Lawrence’s killers, theDuring the 1998 Macpherson inquiry, he was quizzed about corruption but the findings of the report were not published. It was also concluded that he was not attempting to prevent the case from progressing. The revelations come after years of denial by the Met that corrupt officers were ever involved in the case. Imran Khan, lawyer for Stephen’s mother Baroness Lawrence, has written to the Met calling for an investigatio

