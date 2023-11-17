Emotional Vernon Kay Arrives at Old Trafford After Third Day of Ultramarathon Challenge

Emotional Vernon Kay was seen arriving at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester after a third day of his Ultramarathon Children In Need challenge. The TV presenter, 49, received a hero's welcome in the northern city amid the news his fundraising total is nearly at £3million for the children's charity. Vernon's challenge involves running and walking nearly 100 miles over the past three days, with the rest to complete on the final day.

Vernon pushed his way to the final pit stop of the third day after tackling Kinder Scout in the Peak District before heading to Stockport and then onto Old Trafford. Upon his arrival, the BBC R2 star received a warm welcome from legions of fans who had gathered to greet him. Gruelling: Emotional Vernon Kay was seen arriving at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester after a third day of his Ultramarathon Children In Need challenge On Friday morning, Vernon left just before 7am to complete the final leg of his challenge, where he will complete it in his home town of Bolto

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCEMT: Vernon Kay's Ultra Ultramarathon Challenge Vernon Kay , presenter of BBC Radio 2's mid-morning show, is taking on a challenge to travel from Leicester to Bolton over four days by foot, covering a total distance of over 115 miles. The challenge is in support of BBC Children in Need. Follow our coverage for details on how to donate. Today is Vernon's longest day, with a 40-mile journey from Derby to Hope.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Vernon Kay Completes Third Day of Ultra Ultramarathon ChallengeBBC star Vernon Kay completes the third day of his Ultra ultramarathon challenge, raising funds for BBC Children in Need. He faces the toughest day yet, conquering Kinder Scout before reaching Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Vernon Kay completes epic ultramarathon challenge and raises £4MILLION for charityBBC star Vernon Kay finishes his gruelling 116 mile ultramarathon challenge from Leicester to Bolton, raising £4MILLION for BBC Children in Need. Thousands of messages of support flood in for Vernon as he arrives in Bolton to a cheering crowd.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Tess Daly's Nerves 'Shredded' as She Talks to Husband Vernon Kay on RadioTess Daly expresses her nervousness as she speaks to her husband Vernon Kay live on the radio while he completes an ultra ultramarathon to raise money for Children In Need .

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Two 12-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murdering teenagerTwo 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death near a primary school. Shawn Seesahai was found with serious stab wounds on playing fields off Laburnum Road, East Park, in Bilston, Wolverhampton, on November 13.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: Money Matters: A 25-Year-Old Work Coach Supporting Her Family FinanciallyAshley* is a 25-year-old work coach who earns £36,000 a year and lives in London with her family. She feels responsible for supporting her family and friends financially.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »