Tess Daly's Nerves 'Shredded' as She Talks to Husband Vernon Kay on Radio

Tess Daly has said her nerves are 'shredded' as her emotional catch-up with her husband Vernon Kay was heard live on the radio. The Strictly Come Dancing host has been trying to keep in regular contact with her other half as he takes on an epic challenge. BBC Radio 2 host is now nearing the end of his exhausting challenge to help raise cash for Children In Need.
Verno started his 115-mile ultra ultramarathon on Tuesday - which he aims to complete onFriday morning before the charity's annual appeal show airs on BBC One in the evening. He started his challenge at Victoria Park in Leicester and aims to finish in his hometown of Bolton at Bolton Wanderers stadium. On Thursday (November 16), the TV and radio star started day three of his challenge in Peak District, after a night's rest in the Hope Valley, before finishing the day in Manchester city centre, where he will spend the night before the final leg of the run on Friday, after a visit to Emirates Old Trafford cricket groun
