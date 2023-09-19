Vernon Kay completes epic ultramarathon challenge and raises £4MILLION for charity

It was a tear-jerking finale to BBC star Vernon Kay's epic Ultra ultramarathon challenge - as he entered his home town of Bolton to huge cheers. Vernon was in tears as he completed the gruelling 116 mile route from Leicester to Bolton over the course of four epic days and learnt he'd raised £4MILLION so far. And BBC Radio 2 listeners flooded social media to say they were in tears too after following his challenge over the past week.

Thousands and thousands of messages of support have flooded in for Vernon, many saying he has "brought the whole nation together" with his efforts for BBC Children in Need. He arrived in Bolton just after 9.30am on Friday, before running into the Bolton Wanderers football stadium at 10am to be greeted by cheerleaders, a brass band and a huge crowd of fans who had applied to be there to see him cross the finish line. Pudsey Bear also whooped and cheered his arriva

