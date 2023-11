Vernon Kay, presenter of BBC Radio 2's mid-morning show, is taking on a challenge to travel from Leicester to Bolton over four days by foot, covering a total distance of over 115 miles. The challenge is in support of BBC Children in Need. Follow our coverage for details on how to donate. Today is Vernon's longest day, with a 40-mile journey from Derby to Hope.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCEMT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.