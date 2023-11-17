Former CNN chief's vehicle backs Barclays' bid for The Daily Telegraph

A vehicle run by Jeff Zucker, the former CNN chief, is backing the Barclay family's £1bn-plus bid to regain control of The Daily Telegraph. RedBird IMI, a media and sports investment fund, has agreed to back the Barclays' new offer to repay a £1.15bn debt in full. The family plans to finance the bid through a 50-50 participation from RedBird IMI and a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

