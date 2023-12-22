Dietary Approaches to Reduce Triglycerides in Women of Reproductive Age

During reproductive age, poor nutrition quality increases obesity rates and, as a result, the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and type 2 diabetes. Dyslipidemia also impacts health, particularly among women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In pregnant women, elevated triglycerides increase the risk of gestational diabetes, which can lead to type 2 diabetes and CVD later in life.

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers perform data simulation modeling to determine potential reductions in fasting triglycerides that various dietary approaches may provide for women of reproductive age





NewsMedical » / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study Finds Association Between Dietary Amino Acid Intake and Type 2 Diabetes RiskResearchers investigated the association between dietary amino acid intake and the incidence of Type 2 diabetes (T2D) in participants of the Ravansar Non-Communicable Disease (RaNCD) Cohort Study. The study found that certain amino acids were associated with an increased risk of T2D, highlighting the importance of dietary choices in preventing the disease.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Pressure on NHS in Nottinghamshire as Winter ApproachesA consultant at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham says they are facing 'pressure like we’ve never seen before' as winter approaches. The hospital agreed to give the Local Democracy Reporting Service access to the department on a busy midweek afternoon to show the scale of the problems facing the NHS in Nottinghamshire – before the busiest part of the year for the health service has even begun.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Semaglutide and Tirzepatide Reduce Alcohol Consumption in Individuals with ObesityResearchers evaluated the impact of semaglutide and tirzepatide medications on alcohol consumption among obese individuals. The study found that these medications can reduce alcohol consumption in individuals with obesity.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Katie Piper undergoes surgery to reduce risk of losing her left eyeKatie Piper reveals she has undergone surgery to reduce the risk of losing her left eye. The presenter shares snaps of her eye after the procedure and admits finding operations mentally hard after her acid attack ordeal.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Katie Piper undergoes surgery to reduce risk of losing her left eyeKatie Piper reveals she has undergone surgery to reduce the risk of losing her left eye. The presenter shares snaps of her eye after the procedure and admits finding operations mentally hard after her acid attack ordeal.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Motivation and Identity Influence Recall of PandemicStudy finds that recall of perceived risk, trust in institutions, and protective behaviors during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is influenced by motivation and identity. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are affected, with those strongly identifying with their vaccination status exhibiting greater and opposite distortions of recall. Providing information or small incentives does not reduce biased recall, but high incentives partially reduce it.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »