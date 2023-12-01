Semaglutide and Tirzepatide Reduce Alcohol Consumption in Individuals with Obesity

In a recent study, researchers evaluated the impact of semaglutide and tirzepatide medications on alcohol consumption among obese individuals. The study found that these medications can reduce alcohol consumption in individuals with obesity.





SELECT trial: Semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events by 20% in overweight or obese patients without diabetesFindings from a multi-center, international clinical trial reported by a Cleveland Clinic physician show that semaglutide reduced cardiovascular events by 20% in adults with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease who do not have diabetes.

Semaglutide Reduces Cardiovascular Risk in Overweight and Obese PatientsA study investigates whether semaglutide can reduce cardiovascular risk in overweight and obese patients without diabetes. The study enrolled patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease and a body-mass index of 27 or greater but no history of diabetes. Results show that semaglutide reduces the risk of adverse cardiovascular events in this patient population.

AAO: Diabetic retinopathy usually no worse with semaglutide in T2DFor patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, most eyes have no worsening of diabetic retinopathy (DR) after initiation of semaglutide, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held from Nov. 3 to 6 in San Francisco.

Study gauges support for restricting alcohol in kids' filmsAlcohol exposure is common in popular films and research has demonstrated a link between alcohol exposure and use. Currently, only alcohol marketing in films is regulated—but not alcohol exposure, such as seeing an alcoholic beverage.

Woman falls seriously ill after using illegal weight loss drug sold on social mediaA woman who was illegally sold a weight loss drug on social media ended up in A&E vomiting blood. The drug, an unlicensed version of semaglutide, was purchased from Instagram without a prescription. The popularity of the prescribed type 2 diabetes medication, Ozempic, as a weight loss drug led to a rise in off-label prescriptions and a shortage for diabetes patients in the UK. This created an illicit black market for semaglutide 'diet kits' online.

