Katie Piper undergoes surgery to reduce risk of losing her left eye

Katie Piper has revealed she's undergone surgery to reduce the risk of 'losing her left eye' in a candid Instagram post shared on Wednesday. The presenter, 40, shared a gallery of snaps showing her eye after the procedure, while admitting she still finds operations 'mentally hard' following her acid attack ordeal. Katie suffered major injuries and blindness in one eye after she was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch and accomplice Stefan Sylvestre in 2008.

In the wake of her ordeal, she has tirelessly campaigned to keep the topic of such attacks in the forefront of the minds of the public and officials since her horrific experience, and has since set up The Katie Piper Foundation. In her post, Katie explained she'd received tarsorrhaphy to her left eye, which can 'help the cornea heal or to protect the cornea during a short period of exposure or diseas





