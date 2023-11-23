Pressure on NHS in Nottinghamshire as Winter Approaches

A consultant at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham says they are facing 'pressure like we’ve never seen before' as winter approaches. The hospital agreed to give the Local Democracy Reporting Service access to the department on a busy midweek afternoon to show the scale of the problems facing the NHS in Nottinghamshire – before the busiest part of the year for the health service has even begun.

There are hospital beds lining corridors, staff working under obvious pressure and emergency ambulance paramedics stood waiting with their patients until they can be accepted by the hospital. Doctors and nurses said that until recently this situation would only be seen in the middle of winter, when demand for healthcare always goes up. Now they say the packed corridors are the new normal. Consultant in paediatric emergency medicine Colin Gilhooley says the current situation in A&E is a “barometer” of the rest of the health servic





