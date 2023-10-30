British-Israeli Woman and Daughters Killed by Hamas

The mother of a British-Israeli woman killed by Hamas says she has been left with "horrible images" in her mind.

Bristol-born Lianne Sharabi, 48, and her two teenage daughters were killed when Hamas stormed their home in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, on 7 October. Gill and Pete Brisley, who now live in Bridgend, said all they can hope, is that their deaths were "quick".Gazans asking 'where do we want to be when we die?' Video, 00:01:12

