Positive Messages Can Mitigate Objectified Body Image in Women

(2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-positive-messages-mitigate-objectified.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Apr 26, 2023Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Israel-Hamas War: IDF raids 'opportunity to risk mitigate', says military analystMilitary analyst Sean Bell has the latest on what is happening on the ground in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Former Health Secretary denies deleting WhatsApp messages in Covid inquiryFormer Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has denied deleting any WhatsApp messages in the UK Covid inquiry. Counsel to the inquiry accused the Scottish Government of not handing over messages. Only one individual has voluntarily provided limited access to her messages. A letter sent to the First Minister suggests that WhatsApp messages still exist for Ms Freeman. Read more ⮕

Benjamin Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie Exchanged 'Misogynistic' MessagesBenjamin Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie exchanged 'misogynistic' messages, revealing their alleged attitudes towards women. The messages were not introduced as evidence in their trial, but the nature of some messages has been disclosed. The messages were said to expose a 'reckless attitude towards consent'. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government figures admit to deleting WhatsApp messages during Covid-19 InquiryKey figures in the Scottish Government, including Margaret Waterton and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have admitted to deleting WhatsApp messages during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The disclosure of these messages could provide important context on the decision-making process during the pandemic. Read more ⮕

WhatsApp messages about pandemic deleted from Nicola Sturgeon's phoneScotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon manually deleted WhatsApp messages about the pandemic from her phone, according to a report. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has found that a majority of WhatsApp messages shared among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic have not been retained. Read more ⮕

Nicola Sturgeon under fire over claims Covid WhatsApp messages were deletedSUNDAY MAIL EXCLUSIVE: The Former First Minister is among 70 Scottish Government figures whose communications - which are being sought by a public inquiry - have not been retained. Read more ⮕