Suffolk A14: Highways apologise for potholes in road

National Highways has apologised after potholes were found on a section of the A14 that had been resurfaced this year.

The work was part of a £37m project in Suffolk, between junction 47A at Haughley and junction 49 at Tot Hill, which begun in February.A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused to road users."

Work on the upgrade began in February and last week the project reached the halfway point with the contraflow system moving to the westbound carriageway. A contraflow system controlling vehicles travelling in both directions has now moved on to the westbound carriageway

"We are aware of the appeared potholes in the temporary surface on the westbound and eastbound carriageways and we are currently working on to understand the reason of this problem," said the National Highways spokesperson.

"We'll continue to monitor both carriageways and carry out new repairs if necessary. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to road users." Repairs on the A14 westbound have already been carried out, however the road between junction 51 at Barham, Ipswich and junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds will be closed for similar pothole repairs tonight.

