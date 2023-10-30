Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military operations in Gaza 'will escalate', IDF warns

Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip 'will escalate', the country's chief military spokesperson has warned. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops are deployed along the northern border and 'prepared for any scenario'. Dozens of militants were killed overnight, he added, but he refused to confirm the location of the ground forces after social media footage appeared to show tanks advancing on a main road in Gaza.

' Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and surrounding areas of the north, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a 'second stage' in the war. UN and medical staff warned airstrikes are getting closer to hospitals, where thousands are wounded and tens of thousands have sought refuge. According to UN figures, about 117,000 displaced people are staying in hospitals alongside thousands of patients and staff.

