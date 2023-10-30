German-Israeli Woman Kidnapped and Killed by Hamas Militants

Shani Louk was taken from the festival by militants after they stormed the site on 7 October in their terror attack which killed hundreds of people at the site alone.A harrowing video of the 23-year-old circulated online, showing her battered half-naked body face-down in the back of a truck filled with armed men. "We are devastated to share that the body of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk was found and identified," the foreign ministry said.

Her mother had previously said she thought her daughter was alive and being treated in a hospital in Gaza.She had been paraded by Hamas gunmen after the festival attack - it is unclear if she was alive in the video.Her mother told German news outlet Bild on October 10: “We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.

