'Against Man City...' - Liverpool fans react to Kostas Tsimikas display in 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Liverpool fans have had their say after Kostas Tsimikas’ performance in the 3-0 home win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday (29 October). The Greece international was standing in for first-choice left-back Andy Robertson, who has recently undergone surgery on a shoulder injury.He was rested for the 5-1 demolition of Toulouse in the Europa League last week (26 October), with young left-back Luke Chambers staking his claim for the position in Robertson’s absence.

Tsimikas was restored to the lineup against Forest and completed 94% of his 64 attempted passes as well as winning two aerial battles and four tackles (as per Nevertheless, one fan shared his concern about the 27-year-old – claiming he is a “second-grade” option for Jurgen Klopp. headtopics.com

Said before, saying it again…Tsimikas a 2nd grade LB. We need a high class LB soon. Otherwise we’ll be caught out my more clever teams. I shudder when I think of the day we face City and Arsenal with him in that position.But despite admitting Tsimikas will “never be Robertson”, one fan argued that the left-back had a good game against Forest.Tsimikas so far did good. He is no Robertson, and he never will be, but he does the job he can. And his Teammates help him as good as they can.

