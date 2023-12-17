'You don't have to spend a fortune': Danish tourists shocked by how affordable it can be to explore Singapore. We all know how expensive Singapore can be, but it doesn't mean there aren't affordable ways to explore it. Sally and Adam found that out firsthand during a recent trip, which they documented in a YouTube video on Tuesday (Dec 12). The couple, who are travel content creators from Denmark, are aware that our little red dot can be quite pricey to live in.

'Welcome to Singapore, one of the most expensive countries in the world,' Adam said at the start of the video. 'But you don't have to spend a fortune to actually visit this place. It can be quite affordable, and if anything, it's definitely worth it.' For this trip, the couple set a budget of $100 per day for the both of them, including accommodation. The priciest thing the couple had to fork out money for was their hotel. However, they got what they paid for as the room wasn't in the most amazing condition. But there was no separation between the shower area and toilet bowl, so the entire bathroom got wet easily





