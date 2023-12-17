Pacific Refreshments Wins Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year Award

Pacific Refreshments Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, has won the Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year - FMCG category at the SBR Management Excellence Awards. The company has implemented development programmes and capability-building for female talent across career levels, including leadership training, networking opportunities, coaching and mentorship, and skill-building workshops.

They have also focused on sourcing and hiring diverse talents by implementing gender-neutral job postings





