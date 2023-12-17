The Difficulty of Making and Maintaining Friendships in Adulthood

Of all the subjects we’d learnt in school, at least one should have explained how hard making and maintaining friendships would be in adulthood. We met at a book launch event. Over dinner, we had a funny conversation about how cool Swedish people were. We joked about how we too wished we could start something like Spotify, or even Ikea. Seriously? That escalated quickly; the mere suggestion of keeping in touch had somehow leapt into being interpreted as a romantic invitation.

I confess: I, a born and raised Singaporean, don’t quite understand how to make and keep friends in Singapore. In my 20s, of all the problems I would face, I’d never expected loneliness to be one of the biggest ones. Of all the subjects we’d learnt in school, at least one should have explained how hard making and maintaining friendships would be in adulthood. I’d always dismissed it as a problem for older people. After all, a lifetime of sitcoms had taught us that being in your 20s is all about being mobile, sociable, and entirely able to make friend





