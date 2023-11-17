Guests Can Now Spend a Night at the Penguin Cove in Singapore's Bird Park

Guests will be able to spend a night at the park’s Penguin Cove in glamping bell tents that come with beds, fans and decor, said the Mandai Wildlife Group in its media release. The experience is designed for families of four, and comes with reserved seating at the Wings of the World presentation and meals.

In addition, guests can also watch a Southern Lights showcase screened at the penguin exhibit, and attend guided tours of the aviaries as well as off-exhibit facilities like the park’s avian hospital and nutrition centre.Meanwhile, the new breeding and research centre will give Bird Paradise visitors a behind-the-scenes look into how the park cares for its birds, Located next to the Winged Sanctuary exhibit, visitors can witness chicks being raised by hand in the nursery, which also features "high conservation value" species. The attraction was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was joined by around 1,000 guests at the new bird par





🏆 3. YahooSG » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 3. / 70,98 Read more »

Socialite-influencer Jamie Chua treasures space and privacy in her Sentosa Cove homeThe Covid-19 pandemic made her realise the value of a space that felt comfortable, offered activities and had a good view. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 3. / 70,98 Read more »

Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 3. / 70,98 Read more »

Malaysia government cracks down on tiny ‘bird’s nest’ rooms for rent“These are not rooms, but more like cages or coffins,” said Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 3. / 70,98 Read more »

'Rampant' bird feeding in Yishun: Town council stepping up efforts to tackle issueA man has observed 'rampant' bird feeding that has been observed at Yishun Street 72.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 3. / 70,98 Read more »

Bird flu detected in Antarctica region for first timePARIS: Bird flu has been detected in the Antarctica region for the first time, according to British experts, raising concerns the deadly virus could pose a threat to penguins and other local species.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 3. / 70,98 Read more »