Landlords in Singapore prefer tenants who do not work from home

The advertisement on Carousell seems innocuous enough: A common room for rent at S$950 a month in the northern part of Singapore that comes with a super single bed, standing fan, wifi, laundry services...
Landlords TODAY spoke to cited rising utility costs and privacy issues for having this policyLinkedIn SINGAPORE — It looked like a typical property listing: A common room for rent at S$950 a month in the northern part of Singapore that comes with a super single bed, standing fan, wifi, laundry services...A quick scan of rental room advertisements on Carousell and PropertyGuru revealed that this requirement is not unique – quite a number of rooms available for lease specify that the landlord would prefer tenants who do not work from home. Two property agents told TODAY that they have received more of such stipulations from landlords in recent months. It is especially common for single-room rentals, as landlords apparently do not want to go through the hassle of splitting the utility bill, especially if tenants are home all da
