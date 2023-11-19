Landlords in Singapore prefer tenants who do not work from home

The advertisement on Carousell seems innocuous enough: A common room for rent at S$950 a month in the northern part of Singapore that comes with a super single bed, standing fan, wifi, laundry services...

Landlords TODAY spoke to cited rising utility costs and privacy issues for having this policyLinkedIn SINGAPORE — It looked like a typical property listing: A common room for rent at S$950 a month in the northern part of Singapore that comes with a super single bed, standing fan, wifi, laundry services...A quick scan of rental room advertisements on Carousell and PropertyGuru revealed that this requirement is not unique – quite a number of rooms available for lease specify that the landlord would prefer tenants who do not work from home. Two property agents told TODAY that they have received more of such stipulations from landlords in recent months. It is especially common for single-room rentals, as landlords apparently do not want to go through the hassle of splitting the utility bill, especially if tenants are home all da





🏆 1. TODAYonline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Polish derby with a difference, as newcomers host landlords(Fixes spelling of Krakow in paragraph one and two) Krakow is a city known for one of the biggest rivalries in Polish football, but with a new club, temporarily, in town, there was a derby with a difference when Cracovia played an away game in their own stadium on Saturday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

SoftBank makes another bet on WeWork, hoping landlords will tooTOKYO: WeWork's US$3 billion debt for equity swap deal with its creditors marks the latest effort by top shareholder SoftBank to revive the troubled office-space provider and recoup some of the billions it has invested.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Industrial landlords may have to lower rents as supply outweighs demandpstrongThere is an average annual supply of 1.0 million sqm coming onstream between 2024 to 2026./strong/p pWith new supply outweighing demand in the industrial property sector, an expert said landlords, especially of new projects, might have to give in to lower rents to retain or attract new tenants.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Woman in viral hospital argument with police deported, barred from SingaporeSINGAPORE — A woman who became infamous in Singapore after uploading TikTok videos of herself arguing with the police in hospital has been deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »