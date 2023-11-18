Team Singapore Emerges as Overall Champions in Pencak Silat Tournaments

In a strong affirmation that indicates their readiness for the upcoming World Pencak Silat Championships next month, Team Singapore emerged as the overall champions in two recent tournaments held in the United Arab Emirates – the 7th Asian Pencak Silat Championship (APSC) and the 1st Middle East Open Pencak Silat Championship (MEPSC).

Held concurrently from Nov 9 to 12 at Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall, Al-Nasr Club, in Dubai, both competitions showcased Singapore’s silat exponents’ exceptional skills and determination for success. Singapore’s contingent secured a remarkable 21 medals at APSC (11 gold, five silver, and five bronze) and an astounding 41 medals at the inaugural MEPSC (31 gold, seven silver, and three bronze). Since Singapore hosted the first competition in 2011, the Asian Pencak Silat Championship has become a prominent event in the sport’s calendar. The Singapore Silat Federation has demonstrated an upward trajectory, consistently increasing its gold medal tally each editio





