Kebaya Exhibition and Documentary to Showcase Origin and Evolution

Visitors to Kampong Gelam in Bugis on Saturday (Nov 18) were treated to a kaleidoscope of kebaya, including an exhibition and indoor fashion parade showcasing the iconic garment. The festivities were part of the event, Gaya Kebaya – Raikan Warisan Kita (Celebrating Our Heritage), jointly organised by Berita Mediacorp and local association One Kampong Gelam.

Guests also caught the premiere of an upcoming documentary produced by Berita’s current affairs team about the kebaya’s beauty, origin and evolution. Titled Kebaya Gaya Nusantara, the one-hour documentary will air on local channel Suria on Nov 23





