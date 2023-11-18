Twin Strikes on Gaza Refugee Camp Kill More Than 80

Jabalia is the biggest refugee camp in Gaza and has been the target of Israeli bombardments since the start of November. An official of the Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said more than 80 people were killed on Nov 18 in twin strikes on a refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by the Israel-Hamas war.

Social media videos showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables in Jabalia, the Palestinian territory’s biggest refugee camp





🏆 4. straits_times » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel strikes Hamas target in Gaza refugee camp, military saysGAZA — The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas target in a Gaza refugee camp that the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said killed or wounded dozens of people late on Monday (Oct 23).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Israeli air strikes hammer Gaza anew after Hamas frees 2 US hostagesGAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel kept up heavy bombardment of targets throughout Gaza overnight on Saturday (Oct 21) after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'fight until victory' following the release of the first two hostages by the enclave's ruling Hamas group.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Hamas says Israeli strikes on Gaza City district kill more than 195 peopleGAZA/JERUSALEM — More foreigners prepared to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday (Nov 2) as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israeli attacks on a congested district on the outskirts of Gaza City, strikes that Israel said had killed Hamas commanders.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Israel strikes dense Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, says it kills Hamas commanderAn Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the Israeli strike and said it targeted 'a very senior Hamas commander in that area'. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Israel strikes dense Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, says Hamas commander killedAn Israeli military spokesman confirmed the strike and said it targeted 'a very senior Hamas commander in that area'. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Israeli troops find Hamas command centre in Gaza hospitalIsraeli troops discover a command centre and weapons belonging to Hamas militants in Gaza's largest hospital, raising concerns about the safety of civilians. Hamas denies the accusation and dismisses Israeli statements as propaganda.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »