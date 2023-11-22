WP MPs debate changes to Constitution regarding president's roles in international organisations

Three Members of Parliament (MP) argued on whether the Constitution has to be changed to allow Singapore's president to hold roles in international organisations in his or her private, instead of official, capacity.





Singapore Parliament Debates Amendments to ConstitutionOpportunities for Singapore’s President to participate in respected international institutions do not come by all the time, and should be welcomed as they give the country a voice in global conversations. Opposition MPs, however, warned that any time spent serving on foreign and international bodies, no matter the benefits to Singapore, will mean time away from national responsibilities. They also suggested that the changes were being pushed through Parliament too hastily.

Singapore Govt Amends Constitution to Promote Transparency in President's International RolesThe Singaporean government is changing the Constitution to be more transparent about the president's international roles. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong explains that the amendment allows the president to express private views while holding positions in international organisations.

Parliament: Singapore proposes new laws that allow President and ministers to take on international rolesSINGAPORE — An amendment to the Constitution has been proposed to allow the President and ministers to accept appointments in foreign and international organisations in their private personal capacities, if required by national interest.

Singapore Parliament Approves Legal Framework for President and Ministers to Hold International RolesParliament in Singapore has approved a legal framework allowing the President and ministers to hold roles in foreign and global organizations in their private capacities, if it is in the national interest.

