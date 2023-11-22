Singapore Parliament Debates Amendments to Constitution

Opportunities for Singapore’s President to participate in respected international institutions do not come by all the time, and should be welcomed as they give the country a voice in global conversations. Opposition MPs, however, warned that any time spent serving on foreign and international bodies, no matter the benefits to Singapore, will mean time away from national responsibilities. They also suggested that the changes were being pushed through Parliament too hastily.





Singapore Parliament Approves Legal Framework for President and Ministers to Hold International RolesParliament in Singapore has approved a legal framework allowing the President and ministers to hold roles in foreign and global organizations in their private capacities, if it is in the national interest.

Parliament: Singapore proposes new laws that allow President and ministers to take on international rolesSINGAPORE — An amendment to the Constitution has been proposed to allow the President and ministers to accept appointments in foreign and international organisations in their private personal capacities, if required by national interest.

