Singapore Govt Amends Constitution to Promote Transparency in President's International Roles

The Singaporean government is amending the Constitution to allow the president to express private views while holding positions in international organisations. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated that the amendment aims to promote transparency and clarity.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bosco Wong reportedly paid double of what co-star Raymond Wong made for new TVB dramaWould you say he's worth every penny?

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE: The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success – it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

New Singapore Dream requires 'equal opportunities for all' regardless of background, educational pathway: DPM WongThe Singapore Dream has changed - and so too must the culture and policies that surround Singaporeans.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

The Singapore Dream no longer just the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »