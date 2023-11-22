UK Government Announces Plans to Stimulate Growth and Woo Voters

Britain’s Conservative government launched plans on Nov 22 to stimulate growth and woo voters for the next general election, delivering a massive tax-cut sweetener for workers but also forecasting sharply lower growth andFinance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled a huge package of 110 measures aimed at reinvigorating the ailing economy and boosting business investment by some £20 billion (S$33 billion) a year.

as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bids to claw back ground lost to the main opposition Labour party, having already achieved his target to halve inflatio





