Finding Joy During Christmas in Singapore

Amidst our busy lives in Singapore, it's important to pause and appreciate the joys that keep our spirits high, and Christmas is the perfect time to do it. As the season for family feasts, holiday decorations and gift-giving nears, we polled Singaporeans on a topic we were curious about: what brings you joy during Christmas? From seeing festive decorations to spending quality time with loved ones, the responses left our hearts aglow with holiday cheer.

Here are the top four answers our followers gave us, along with our suggestions on how you too, can add a touch of joy to your life this festive season.Moisturizing Essence, FANCL (313@somerset L1)Donut Talk to Me Mug, Gifts Greetings (Jem L4)Palms and Pinkies Hand Cream Trio, The Body Shop (Jem L2, Parkway Parade Basement, PLQ L1)For a unique, thoughtful present, consider the artisanal fragrance collection from our local brand - Scent by SIX! If you're shopping for the ladies in your circle, head to NARS cosmetics for a gift that they'll lov





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christmas Gift Ideas: 16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars for Christmas 202320 Sephora beauty gifts to get this festive holiday for him and for her These Holiday Limited Edition products and gift sets come with festive and beautiful packaging.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesThe festivities are expected to draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid levels. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesChristmas on Orchard Road will be bigger, brighter and more magical in 2023, with the first Christmas Eve street party and three Great Christmas Villages to woo visitors. Christmas on A Great Street, the signature year-end light-up of Orchard Road heralding the holiday...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

3 cats bring scintilla of joy to displaced children in GazaThe cats provide a much-needed distraction amid the war. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Spike in Halloween-related sales as Singaporeans get ready for the spooky seasonEvent organisers and costume retail stores have seen an increase in sales this year. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

SkillsFuture top-up for mature mid-career Singaporeans, more support for ITE grads: Forward SG reportThe Forward SG exercise found better respect and remuneration were needed for "hands" and "heart" jobs, as well as more recognition of varied education paths to help students fulfil their potential.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »