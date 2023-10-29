The Singapore Dream no longer just the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM Wong

SINGAPORE — The"Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27).Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking at a press conference to launch the Forward Singapore Festival at Gardens by the Bay on Oct 27, 2023.

He acknowledged that bread and butter issues like housing are still important, and said that the Government is working on addressing them and building a"shared future" together He was referring to the material possessions Singaporeans typically aspire to own, namely a condominium, car, cash, credit card and country club membership."There are genuine concerns about issues like housing and the cost of living, which the Government is focusing on and we are addressing them.

The 180-page report is the culmination of a 16-month long feedback exercise that canvassed the views of over 200,000 Singaporeans and stakeholders with the aim of refreshing the nation’s social compact. headtopics.com

“Inclusive; because the opportunities should not just be for a few. They are certainly not limited to those with university degrees, or those who fit into a certain conventional mould,” he said, adding that the aim is for there to be equal opportunities for all Singaporeans regardless of their background, educational pathways and career choices.

In order to achieve this, Mr Wong said that Singapore needs to have an environment that is conducive for all segments of society, including children, seniors, people with disabilities and their caregivers.The Forward SG report indicated that a new support scheme would be implemented to help involuntarily unemployed workers in the lower- and middle-income groups “get back on their feet”. headtopics.com

