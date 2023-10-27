New Singapore Dream requires 'equal opportunities for all' regardless of background, educational pathway: DPM Wong

Part of achieving this new Singapore Dream requires that we have equal opportunities for all regardless of one's background and educational pathway, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in an opening remark at the launch of theIn order to do so, the government has increased investments in pre-school education over the last decade, with aims to provide 80 per cent of children here with enrolment in government-supported pre-schools by around 2025,Forward SG is a nationwide engagement...

But the enrolment and attendance at pre-school for children from lower-income families at ages three to four years tend to be lower than the national average, the report said. The government also aims to use a multi-pronged approach to facilitate and encourage enrolment by age three, such as providing full childcare subsidies based on income tiers and providing additional funding or manpower to select government-supported pre-schools.

Parents will also be engaged more frequently to ensure that they send their children to school regularly. There will also be measures implemented to help children with learning needs keep up with their peers. headtopics.com

Merit will be redefined, with the Direct School Admission (DSA) being a greater avenue for children to pursue secondary education. But making full use of these opportunities will require time - which is why the government has also reduced exam frequency across the board, allowing students the breathing room to explore beyond their books.

Read more:

asiaonecom »

The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE: The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success – it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

New flight route connecting Singapore and Palau to take off on Nov 23Tickets for this new service will be available from Oct 30. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

New flight route connects Singapore and Palau, starts Nov 23SINGAPORE — A flight route connecting the island nation of Palau to Singapore and Bhutan has been announced, with its inaugural commercial flight scheduled for Nov 23. Read more ⮕