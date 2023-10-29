Israeli military, asked about Gaza telecommunications blackout, says we do what needed to protect forces

Asked whether Israel had knocked out cellular services at the start of the ground offencive that began on Friday night, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said:

“We do what we have to do to secure our forces for as long as we must, temporary or permanent, as much as we need to and we will not say anything further about that.”

Anxiety racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults GazaThe families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been racked with worry for their loved ones since the military stepped up ground assaults inside the Palestinian territory, a group lobbying for the families said on Saturday (Oct 28). "This night was the most terrible of all nights ... Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel says war 'entered a new phase'The Israeli military has renewed a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, warning that the area is now a "battlefield". Read more ⮕

Conversations with Israeli and Palestinian friends in a time of warIsrael-Hamas war requires Singaporeans to appreciate two difficult truths and stand on both sides. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Hamas delegation visits Moscow, discusses release of hostages in GazaMOSCOW — A delegation from Hamas visited Moscow on Thursday (Oct 26) for talks on the release of foreign hostages including Russian citizens that the militant group is currently holding in Gaza, Russian news agencies reported, citing the foreign ministry. Senior Hamas member Abu Marzouk was among those attending the talks, TASS reported. Read more ⮕

54 Thai nationals among the hostages held by Hamas in GazaMore than half of the estimated 220 hostages held by militant group Hamas have foreign passports from 25 countries, says the Israeli government. Read more ⮕