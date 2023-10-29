Error-prone AI chatbot dog leads Japan's elderly astray

A screenshot of a text conversation with generative artificial intelligence chatbot "Dai-chan", a cartoon canine designed to cheer up and inform lonely older residents of western Japan.

Powered by generative AI,"Dai-chan" was this year launched by Osaka authorities who called it the first of its kind in a country where one in 10 people is age 80 or older. When a user asked about the World Expo planned in Osaka in 2025, the dog incorrectly responded that the event was cancelled.

Among other incorrect answers, Dai-chan said the"G7 foreign ministers' meeting will be held on Nov 4" rather than the slated Nov 7-8. Earlier this month, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Sapporo had given up its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics as public support for hosting the games waned after a string of corruption scandals over the 2020 Tokyo Games. headtopics.com