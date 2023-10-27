The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM Wong

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking at a press conference to launch the Forward Singapore Festival at Gardens by the Bay on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: TODYA/Lim Li Ting)The"Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

“First ... We believe it will be vibrant and inclusive. Vibrant, because we want to ensure that there are continued opportunities for all Singaporeans to get good jobs to enjoy better living standards over time.

Mr Wong had previously spoken about the growing divergence between the starting salaries of graduates from the Institute of Technical Education and those from polytechnics and universities, as well as the need to professionalise skilled trades. headtopics.com

Uplift lower-income families towards 'sustained progress', close early education gaps: Forward SG reportThe Forward SG report indicated that a new support scheme would be implemented to help these involuntarily unemployed workers in the lower and middle-income groups “get back on their feet”.“It will not be possible for the government alone to do everything through policy changes, nor is it possible for any individual to succeed on his or her own efforts alone,” he said.

