The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM Wong

Mr Wong also called on Singaporeans who have"done well" for themselves to consider donating their time or money to mentor and support those in needSINGAPORE: The"Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success – it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27).
"But from our engagements, it is also clear the Singapore Dream is more than just material success. It is also about fulfilment, meaning and purpose in what we do." Mr Wong also kicked off the Forward Singapore Festival, which runs this weekend at Gardens by the Bay, where the public can learn more about the Forward SG initiatives outlined in the report and contribute their own ideas for the nation's development.
“First ... We believe it will be vibrant and inclusive. Vibrant, because we want to ensure that there are continued opportunities for all Singaporeans to get good jobs to enjoy better living standards over time.
Mr Wong had previously spoken about the growing divergence between the starting salaries of graduates from the Institute of Technical Education and those from polytechnics and universities, as well as the need to professionalise skilled trades.
Uplift lower-income families towards 'sustained progress', close early education gaps: Forward SG reportThe Forward SG report indicated that a new support scheme would be implemented to help these involuntarily unemployed workers in the lower and middle-income groups "get back on their feet"."It will not be possible for the government alone to do everything through policy changes, nor is it possible for any individual to succeed on his or her own efforts alone," he said.