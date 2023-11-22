Royal Salute Collaborates with Richard Quinn for New Collection

Royal Salute partners Richard Quinn for the second year in a row to create a new collection featuring the British designer’s iconic prints. Three new designs adorn the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Richard Quinn Edition II. In the middle is the white Global Travel Retail exclusive, while the other two designs are available in-market.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Rift: King Charles III calls for civility amidst royal family splitLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Daily roundup: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine- and other top stories todayStay in the know with a recap of our top stories today. 1. 2 wishes fulfilled in 3 years: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine Richard Low has much to be grateful for. So much so that the 71-year-old veteran actor spared no expense in expressing it — to the tune of 104,000...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

HSBC chief executive says wealth flow from mainland China to Hong Kong up 3 to 4 times this yearHONG KONG : HSBC Group chief executive Noel Quinn said Tuesday wealth flow from mainland China to Hong Kong has grown by three to four times this year.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Richard Low spent S$3,900 on 52 dancers to thank Four-Faced Buddha in Thailand for answering his prayersSo what was wish the 71-year-old actor made that came true?

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

2 wishes fulfilled in 3 years: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan ShrineRichard Low has much to be grateful for. So much so that the 71-year-old veteran actor spared no expense in expressing it — to the tune of 104,000 baht (S$3,900), to be exact. The money was spent on a ceremony at Bangkok's popular Erawan Shrine on Tuesday (Oct 24). It was held to express his gratitude for the fulfilment of...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Disqualified Move Forward reformist Pita sees long-term change in ThailandHis party met opposition for its pledge to soften the kingdom’s strict royal anti-defamation laws. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »