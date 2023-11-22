Singapore Parliament Approves Legal Framework for President and Ministers to Hold International Roles

Parliament in Singapore has approved a legal framework allowing the President and ministers to hold roles in foreign and global organizations in their private capacities, if it is in the national interest. Safeguards will be in place to ensure they do not comment on domestic politics or laws, make commitments on behalf of the government, or keep any pay or benefits. This move provides opportunities for Singapore's leaders to serve in international institutions.





