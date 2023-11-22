Takashi Murakami Collaborates with Hublot on MP-15 Watch

The MP-15 is Takashi Murakami’s latest watch with Hublot, and a glance is all it takes to know that the watch is unlike the others that came before.There comes a point in every person’s life when the future starts taking precedence over the present, and questions about the legacy one leaves behind encroach mentally – unbidden and unprompted. It seems that for one of the world’s most celebrated and sought-after Japanese artists, Takashi Murakami, that time has come.

, the 61-year-old artist admitted that he is currently focused on creating art for the people of the future, producing works that would last “100 years later”. “That is my timeline,” he said. Considering the breadth of his oeuvre (which spans canvas and sculptures, film and fashion, watches and NFT), this is not a statement to take lightly. It also explains, perhaps, why the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire is like no other watch Murakami – nor Hublot, for that matter – has collaborated on befor





