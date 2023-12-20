Will global supply chains be disrupted by ship attacks in the Red Sea and is Singapore affected?

The United States has formed a 10-nation coalition to protect ships from missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea. The Red Sea is a crucial global shipping route that leads to the Suez Canal. Experts believe that major economies rely on this route and any disruption may impact supply chains and potentially increase costs for consumers. However, they also suggest that the impact may not be as severe as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Singapore to Not Claim from Climate Loss and Damage Fund Despite Rising Sea LevelsSingapore will not claim from the breakthrough loss and damage fund that nations have adopted at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, nor is it likely to contribute to it, Ms Grace Fu said. Instead, the island state sees itself more as a galvaniser of financing, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment told reporters on Monday (Dec 11), the second last day of It was first agreed upon at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt last year and was launched on the first day of this year’s talks. More than US$400 million was initially pledged, with 225 million euros (US$246 million) from the European Union, US$100 million from the United Arab Emirates, US$40 million from Britain, US$17.5 million from the United States and US$10 million from Japan

Houthi Attacks on Ships in Red Sea Disrupt Maritime TradeMounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms have started to sail around Africa instead. The attacks have caused costs and delays for the companies, and there are concerns that the situation will worsen in the coming weeks. The Red Sea attacks have also raised concerns about a broader conflict in the region, as they demonstrate the ability of Middle Eastern paramilitary forces backed by Iran to disrupt global trade.

Shipping in Red Sea Grinds to a Halt as Violence EscalatesShipping in the Red Sea is coming to a standstill as violence escalates, leading to rerouting of container vessels and idling of oil tankers. Major shipping companies like MSC Mediterranean Shipping, A.P. Moller-Maersk, and CMA CGM have announced plans to stay away. Rates for shipping goods from Asia to the Mediterranean are already rising.

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

SEA Games Gold Medallist James Wong Shares Cancer Battle and Book ProjectMultiple SEA Games gold medallist James Wong recently shared about his courageous fight against cancer since the beginning of 2023 while embarking on an inspiring project to chronicle his remarkable sporting achievements in a forthcoming book. Diagnosed with stage two bile duct cancer in early February, Wong underwent an extensive 11-hour Whipple surgery at the end of that month and subsequently completed eight cycles of chemotherapy over seven months. The 54-year-old, who won 10 SEA Games gold medals between 1993 and 2011, draws upon his former national teammate Kenneth Khoo’s experience for his upcoming book. Khoo had previously written ex-national 100m record holder Shyam’s book ‘Running on Empty: The Story Behind 0.01s’, published in 2018. “I first thought of doing a book a few years ago after seeing other ex-athletes like U. K. Shyam and Joscelin Yeo write theirs, and I thought it would be a good way to share our stories to the younger generation

Anime Festival Asia 2023: A Sea of Anime CharactersTODAY visited Anime Festival Asia 2023 and met with various anime fans including cosplayers and attendees who were visiting the convention for the first time. Anime fans said that AFA is about expressing themselves through cosplaying and interpreting their favourite characters.

