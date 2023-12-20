Parents in Singapore discuss struggles with children's healthcare

When her one-year-old's fever persisted for the fifth day in a row, Chloe, then a first-time mother, knew that she needed to take him to a doctor immediately. Like most parents who have had to deal with a medical emergency after clinic hours, she brought him straight to a children's emergency department. 'General practitioners (GPs) that open 24 hours a day aren't usually paediatricians.

There were times when we've brought our child to the GP only to be told to go to a children's hospital after their assessment, which means we've wasted time travelling,' Chloe recounts. 'That can be tiring for a sick child. So now we just head straight to a children's hospital, which has all the relevant medical experts and facilities,' she says, adding that it would have been very helpful if there was a paediatric urgent care centre near her place. This is a sentiment shared by most parents that AsiaOne spoke to





