Singaporean Author Sean Lam Creates Graphic Novel Series Inspired by Asian Vampire Films

For Singaporean author Sean Lam, he channeled his creative energies into writing, illustrating and publishing an entire graphic novel series. Titled Geungsi, the four-book horror opus draws inspiration from the '90s phenomenon of Asian vampire films, featuring those iconic reanimated corpses hopping across the screen. Lam's ambition goes beyond mere storytelling – he also hopes to resurrect the Chinese folklore of 'jiangshi' (stiff corpse) through Geungsi.

The first two volumes, published in 2021 and 2022, unfold against the backdrop of Singapore. They are a profound reflection of humanity, society and our most intimate thoughts beyond the front that we present on a daily basis. The self-published author recently launched two new additions in his beloved series: Geungsi Gangsta and Geungsi Kawaii. These spin-offs, while connected to the original duology, stand alone as captivating narratives in their own right. A graduate of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Lam made his start in the industry as a mangaka in Japan before being headhunted by an American publisher in the early 2000





