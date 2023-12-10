The Stories Behind: The Singaporean who drew 11 million YouTube subscribers by making ‘cringe’ videos

Wearing his trademark black tee, marine sweatpants and hideous red crocs, Mr Ng Ming Wei beamed in delight as he rode a bicycle while holding an expensive laptop over his head for no apparent reason. Every so often, the internet thrusts ordinary people into the public eye. But as quickly as they come, they tend to fade away from the limelight soon after.

In this series, TODAY journalists talk to some of these viral sensations to find out who they really are behind the social media screen and how their lives were affected by their fleeting fame. Mr Ng Ming Wei is Singapore's most successful content creator on YouTube, amassing 11 million subscribers with his 'cringe' videos





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Circus of Altrades: Behind the Glitz and GlamourA behind-the-scenes look at the preparation and hard work of the Circus of Altrades troupe, who managed to pull off a successful show despite their day jobs and gruelling training.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Afghan Citizen Deported from Pakistan, Leaving Family BehindMr Baz Gul, an Afghan citizen, was deported from Pakistan, leaving his pregnant wife and children behind. He was arrested during a raid on Afghan migrants in Karachi and deported to Afghanistan, a country he does not know.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

SEA Games Gold Medallist James Wong Shares Cancer Battle and Book ProjectMultiple SEA Games gold medallist James Wong recently shared about his courageous fight against cancer since the beginning of 2023 while embarking on an inspiring project to chronicle his remarkable sporting achievements in a forthcoming book. Diagnosed with stage two bile duct cancer in early February, Wong underwent an extensive 11-hour Whipple surgery at the end of that month and subsequently completed eight cycles of chemotherapy over seven months. The 54-year-old, who won 10 SEA Games gold medals between 1993 and 2011, draws upon his former national teammate Kenneth Khoo’s experience for his upcoming book. Khoo had previously written ex-national 100m record holder Shyam’s book ‘Running on Empty: The Story Behind 0.01s’, published in 2018. “I first thought of doing a book a few years ago after seeing other ex-athletes like U. K. Shyam and Joscelin Yeo write theirs, and I thought it would be a good way to share our stories to the younger generation

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Local YouTuber Rainier on How Testicular Cancer Has Not Affected His Sex LifeLocal content creator James Rainier, also known as Rainier, shares his experience after being diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing surgery to remove one of his testicles. Despite his initial worries about his sex life, Rainier reveals that it has not been affected and no one has asked him any questions about it. He has started his own video production house and has documented his battle with cancer on his YouTube page.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Guests Can Now Spend a Night at the Penguin Cove in Singapore's Bird ParkVisitors to Singapore's Bird Park can now enjoy a unique glamping experience at the park's Penguin Cove. The experience includes a night in glamping bell tents, reserved seating at presentations, meals, and guided tours of the park's facilities. Additionally, a new breeding and research centre offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the park's bird care practices.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Transgender Inmates in Singapore PrisonsThere are currently 10 transgender inmates behind bars in Singapore, with one having undergone a complete sex change. The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) stated that there have been no cases of assault against transgender inmates. The issue of how transgender inmates are housed in prison was discussed in Parliament after a recent incident in Scotland. Isla Bryson, a transgender person convicted of double rape, was initially housed in segregation in an all-female jail. The Scottish Prison Services' policy determines housing arrangements based on an inmate's 'new gender'.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »