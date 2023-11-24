Afghan Citizen Deported from Pakistan, Leaving Family Behind

On the day Mr Baz Gul’s world was shattered, he was out scavenging garbage with his 10-year-old son, hoping to earn a few dollars to provide for his family of five. He and his son were arrested on Sept 12 in the Pakistani city of Karachi during a raid on Afghan migrants. Mr Gul, 30, was born and raised in Karachi and married his wife there. But as the son of refugees who fled to Pakistan in 1992, he is a citizen of Afghanistan – and no longer welcome in the country of his birth.

His wife Ram Bibi, 29, also an Afghan citizen, sold valuables to hire a lawyer who could argue that Mr Gul was a legal resident of Pakistan. But he was deported to Afghanistan on Nov 13, after Pakistan set a deadline for all 1.7 million migrants to leave, most of them Afghans. Mr Gul is stranded in a country he does not know, leaving his pregnant wife and his children at the mercy of impoverished relatives to surviv





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan gives last warning to undocumented immigrants, many Afghan refugees, to leaveISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Thursday (Oct 26) gave a last warning to all immigrants in the country illegally, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, to leave voluntarily before a Nov 1 deadline, the country's caretaker interior minister said on Thursday.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7 millionKARACHI, Pakistan: As the clock ticked down to the Nov 1 deadline Pakistan set for undocumented migrants to leave the country, Muhammad Rahim boarded a bus from Karachi to the Afghan border.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Woman in viral hospital argument with police deported, barred from SingaporeHan Feizi became infamous after uploading clips of herself arguing with a female police officer at Singapore General Hospital.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Woman in viral hospital argument with police deported, barred from SingaporeSINGAPORE — A woman who became infamous in Singapore after uploading TikTok videos of herself arguing with the police in hospital has been deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Woman who scolded hospital staff and argued with cops deported, barred from re-entering S’poreA woman who gained infamy after she uploaded a video of herself arguing with the police in a hospital was deported on Wednesday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). She is also barred from re-entering Singapore, ICA added. On Oct 25,...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Woman who scolded hospital staff and argued with cops deported, barred from re-entering S’poreHan Feizi, 29, gained infamy after posting a video of her argument with the police on social media. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »