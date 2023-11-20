SEA Games Gold Medallist James Wong Shares Cancer Battle and Book Project

Multiple SEA Games gold medallist James Wong shares his courageous fight against cancer and his upcoming book chronicling his sporting achievements. After being diagnosed with stage two bile duct cancer, Wong underwent surgery and chemotherapy. He draws inspiration from his former national teammate Kenneth Khoo, who wrote a book about ex-national 100m record holder Shyam.





