Lion City Sailors Win Singapore Cup

Lion City Sailors striker Richairo Zivkovic scored the opening goal as his team won the Singapore Cup on Dec 9, 2023. So it proved at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Dec 9, when Aleksandar Rankovic’s side cruised to a 3-1 win over a depleted Hougang United in the Singapore Cup final for the Sailors’ second major trophy since they replaced Home United as a privatised side in 2020.

Without being at their best, the 2021 Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions controlled the match and saw it out expertly. It is, however, what one would expect from a team with imports like Bailey Wright, Maxime Lestienne, Richairo Zivkovic and Diego Lopes – who have played at the World Cup, Champions League, English Premier League and a top European league respectively – and a host of Singapore internationals. Skipper Hariss Harun said: “The team stepped up when it mattered, even the younger players like Nathan (Mao). I’m happy and proud to win my first Singapore Cup title in my first final, but what we also want is to win the league agai





