Transgender Inmates in Singapore Prisons

There are currently 10 transgender inmates behind bars in Singapore, with one having undergone a complete sex change. The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) stated that there have been no cases of assault against transgender inmates. The issue of how transgender inmates are housed in prison was discussed in Parliament after a recent incident in Scotland. Isla Bryson, a transgender person convicted of double rape, was initially housed in segregation in an all-female jail.

The Scottish Prison Services' policy determines housing arrangements based on an inmate's 'new gender'

