Local YouTuber Rainier on How Testicular Cancer Has Not Affected His Sex Life

Local content creator James Rainier, also known as Rainier, shares his experience after being diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing surgery to remove one of his testicles. Despite his initial worries about his sex life, Rainier reveals that it has not been affected and no one has asked him any questions about it. He has started his own video production house and has documented his battle with cancer on his YouTube page.





